Govt approaches SC seeking withdrawal of curative petition against Justice Isa

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Website/Supreme Court of Pakistan

The government of Pakistan filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking the withdrawal of the curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The government, in its petition, has mentioned that it wants to withdraw the appeal filed against the apex court judge.

“The government does not want to pursue this case,” the petition read seeking withdrawal of the case with consideration towards the requirements of justice.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the government's decision to call off the review against Justice Isa dubbing it an act of state-led vengeance by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led regime.

"On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa," the premier wrote in his tweet.

PM Shehbaz said that the curative review was based on the ill will to "harass and intimidate" Justice Isa at his predecessor's (Imran Khan) "behest".

A separate statement issued by the PM Office shared that a cabinet meeting chaired by the premier had already given assent to taking back the reference. It added that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has been directed by the PM to take back the curative plea.

The federal cabinet, in July last year, had approved the withdrawal of the curative review petition.

In 2021, the Imran Khan-led government filed a curative review petition against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa passed on April 26 of the same year.

However, the registrar of the Supreme Court returned the instant petition after raising objections to it, saying that once the review petition is decided, it cannot be reviewed.