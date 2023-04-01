Relatives mourn beside the body of a victim who died in a stampede during a Ramadan alms distribution for people in need, at a hospital in Karachi on March 31, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: A case was registered on Saturday, against the owner and administration of the factory linked with the stampede during a ration distribution incident in Karachi, during which 12 people including women and children lost their lives.



On Friday, reportedly 12 people died and five were injured amid a rush inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi's SITE area.

The case was registered at SITE A police station on behalf of Sub-inspector (SI) Malik Asif Zia under Sections 322 (punishment for unintentional murder), 337H-2 (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the text of the FIR, the stampede occurred due to negligence of the factory administration during the alms distribution for Zakat, which caused casualties.

It stated that the women and children were killed in a stampede that occurred as soon as the security guard opened the small gate of the factory to let the crowd in for the collection of rations. It said that factory managers Islam and Jaseem had been distributing cash as Zakat at the factory on behalf of factory owner Abdul Khaliq for several years.

The nominated suspects include Khaliq, the two managers and seven others.

The police said that eight suspects including the factory owner and managers had already been arrested.

The incident

Around a dozen people had been killed and five injured in a stampede in the port city's SITE area during a free ration distribution drive organised by a private dying factory.

Police officials had reportedly stated that 12 people, including nine women and three children, lost their lives due to the stampede at a local factory where the owners were distributing ration.

The officials further added that the factory has been evacuated while injured people have been shifted to Civil Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital — as they were nearby.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the factory in the city's industrial area to collect ration — which is part of charity drives that Karachhites hold every Ramadan to help the needy.



Six people also fainted during the stampede, rescue sources had stated.

Police had said that a lot of people who died, as per rescue sources, fell into a nullah at the factory. Also, eyewitnesses had told the media outlet that people were called for Zakat distribution.