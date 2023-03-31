Rihanna enjoys rare outing with her baby in L. A. after sharing pregnancy cravings

Rihanna stepped out on a rare outing with her baby son on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Diamonds crooner, 34, surprised the onlookers as she was clicked cradling her 10-month-old son in her arms as they made their way toward a black SUV.

As per the reports, the pop star was leaving after embarking on an overnight photoshoot. Riri had her baby wrapped in an orange and white blanket —in her arms.

The Lift Me Up singer sported a casual look on her outing including a purple jacket layered with a brown fur coat, which she paired with loose-fitting black pants.

Riri accessorized huge gold hoops. She had two female acquaintances with her as she exited the building and entered her car.

The Umbrella singer - who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky – recently revealed her rare pregnancy cravings while flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

Rihanna shared snaps of her Italian dinner with caption, "Drive-tru," showcasing a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her bump.

The Fenty Beauty founder revealed her second pregnancy during her first live performance in six years at Super Bowl LVII in February.