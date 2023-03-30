Ethanol train derailment in Minnesota forces local residents to flee

(Representational) The trail derailment in Minnesota today was reported by the Raymond Fire Department on Facebook at around one in the morning.— AFP/file

Several rail cars caught fire after a train carrying ethanol derailed in Raymond, Minnesota, on Thursday morning, causing local residents to flee, according to officials. The trail derailment in Minnesota today was reported by the Raymond Fire Department on Facebook at around one in the morning.

Ethanol and corn syrup were among the mixed freight items on board, according to Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway.

Chemically, ethanol is very flammable. Coughing, lightheadedness, a burning sensation in the eyes, drowsiness, and even unconsciousness can result after exposure.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported that residents of the homes within half a mile of the derailment were evacuated.

No casualties were immediately reported, and railway employees would assist the first responders, according to Kent.

There was no predicted timing for when the main track would reopen because it was obstructed. The reason for the train derailment is being looked into.

According to the fire department, the train derailment and fire have led to the Minnesota Department of Transportation closing a neighbouring highway.

About two months ago, a train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, setting off a days-long firestorm, deadly gases, and the death of thousands of fish.