Audrey Hale's post about partner’s death indicates motive behind shooting

Combo image shows two pictures of suspected Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale.— Facebok, LinkedIn

Nashville school shooter identified as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student of the private Christian elementary school, entered the building armed with two AR-15 rifles and a handgun and started firing.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney as well as staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill died in the attack.



According to a former teacher, Hale had previously commented on Facebook about the death of a romantic relationship, providing a possible hint as to the attack's motivation. However, the actual motive behind the incident is still unknown.

Image shows Audrey Hale receiving a certificate from her college.— Nossi College of Art and Design

Maria Colomy, who taught Hale at the Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, recalled a social media post from the gunman that showed him "openly grieving" his partner. She added that Hale had revealed his loss and requested to be named Aiden and to use masculine pronouns going forward.

According to Nashville Police Chief John Drake, Hale had seven lawfully acquired firearms hidden at home before the killings, was "under doctor's care for an emotional disorder," and the attack might have been motivated by an unidentified "resentment" towards the institution.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington, however, has refrained from endorsing new gun control laws, saying that lawmakers must first gather "all the facts" before responding to the horror.

According to Nashville Police Chief John Drake, the gunman had numerous papers, maps, and sketches of the school's entrance. Drake added that police are aware that Hale left his house early on Monday with a red bag, and that Hale's mother was unaware that the bag contained guns.

Averianna Patton, a former basketball teammate who told CNN's Don Lemon she's "still trying to digest it all," received an unsettling Instagram message from Hale less than 20 minutes before the shooting.

"One day this will make more sense," stated the Instagram message Patton claimed she received at 9:57 am. "I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen."



Reportedly, Hale hid her guns at home. His parents believe the 28-year-old shouldn't possess weapons and said they were unaware that the weapons were hidden in their home.