K-Electric goes extra mile with Night Facilitation Camps during Ramadan

KARACHI: As part of its effort to offer maximum convenience to its consumers and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city, K-Electric continues to take various measures, including setting up night facilitation camps, conducting anti-power theft drives, and disconnecting defaulters’ power supply in various parts of the city.

K-Electric has recently set up night facilitation camps in Gulistan-e-Johar, Landhi and Shah Faisal Colony where the utility received massive footfall from consumers. More than 3,100 consumers were collectively facilitated and availed of different services from KE teams, including bill payment solutions via easy monthly installments and rebates as per their eligibility.

Forty customers were also assisted with their requests for new connections whereas more than 63 faulty meters were immediately replaced.

K-Electric planned to set up 36 night facilitation camps throughout the holy month Ramadan. K-Electric also established 90 camps from December to February in different localities. Additionally, four more night camps will be placed today (30th March) in different locations such as Bin Qasim, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Federal B.