Body cam footage shows how police took down Nashville shooter

Minutes after they arrived at Nashville Covenant School, police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo stopped the latest school shooting in America. The incident started at 10:10 am, local time, on Monday when Audrey Hale, 28, entered the building through a side entrance.

What follows is captured on surveillance footage from within the school: a hail of gunfire causes glass doors to break, allowing the heavily armed attacker to enter.

Three kids and three staff members died from gunshot wounds over the course of the following 11 minutes or so. Four minutes after they arrived at the school, police shot Hale dead to terminate the attack.

The suspect opened fire on the policemen when they arrived from an upper window, injuring at least one police vehicle.



Investigators, according to Nashville Police chief John Drake, thought the suspect had some training to be able to fire from an elevated position while standing back from the window to avoid being "an easy target."

"We've got one down," the officer says in footage captured from Officer Collazo's bodycam, to which Collazo responds: "Keep pushing." The police then start jogging down a hallway while passing a victim lying on the ground.

The footage reveals that Officer Engelbert first came into contact with the shooter after turning into an atrium from the direction in which Hale appeared to be firing.

Hale is hit by four bullets from him and crumples to the ground. Four more rounds are fired by other police as they order the assailant to halt moving. The shooter then remains unmoving in front of the atrium glass as his guns are taken away.

MNPD Chief John Drake said in a press conference, that the shooter had detailed maps of Covenant School.

While speaking at the Small Business Administration Women's Business Summit, US President Joe Biden said that gun violence was "ripping the soul of this nation" while speaking of the ban on weapons.

"It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why," he said. He added that the incident was a family's "worst nightmare".