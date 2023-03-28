Nashville school shooting video shows horrifying moment Audrey Hale entered school

Audrey Hale, suspected shooter of the Nashville Covenant school shooting.— Twitter/@MNPDNashville

Metro Nashville Police Department has released the video of the Nashville Covenant school shooting which shows the female shooter Audrey Hale barge into the school carrying an AK-47.



"Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9-millimeter pistol," the department tweeted.

In the video, the 28-year-old woman can be seen parking her car. Different cameras show her in different areas of the school carrying the huge gun. She enters the school by shooting the glass doors.



The department also tweeted the images of the weapons that Audrey Hale used.

The six victims of the Covenant school shooting include three children who were all nine years old, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet.

"The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61," Metro Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

MNPD Chief John Drake said in a press conference, that the shooter had detailed maps of Covenant School.

While speaking at the Small Business Administration Women's Business Summit, US President Joe Biden said that gun violence was "ripping the soul of this nation" while speaking of the ban on weapons.



"It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why," he said. He added that the incident was a family's "worst nightmare".

