Stunning images of Northern Lights seen in North Carolina, Virginia

The image shows Northern lights over Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, USA.— Twitter/@forecaster25

Many people all over the world dream to witness the aurora borealis or the northern lights. But not many people are able to enjoy the fascinating sight. However, if you live in the USA and were in the right place at the right time, you might have seen them Thursday night.

The night sky was painted with vibrant colours and reports of sightings came from Blue Ridge Parkway just outside of Asheville. People also reported seeing the lights in Virginia.

Many people were also able to capture stunning images and the explosion of colours. Peter Forister Photography recorded the moment over the Shenandoah Valley.

“This night will go down in my memory as one of the most unexpected but remarkable experiences I've had living in Virginia,” Peter Forister posted on his Facebook page. The images were captured near the Big Meadows in the Shenandoah Valley.



The photographer said that the lights were seen for about an hour.

A "full-fledged geomagnetic storm" caused the aurora to be visible to this extent. "Ultra-sensitive cameras are picking up some glow as far south as Virginia," atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappuci said on Twitter.

Several other social media users from outside the United States including Canada and England also reported witnessing the lights.



