Russia mocks Prince William after his visit to the Poland-Ukraine border

Russia has mocked Prince William after his recent visit to the Poland-Ukraine border.

The Prince of Wales secretly visited the border where he expressed gratitude toward the troops for "defending our freedoms" but the 40-year-old was ridiculed in return by Maria Zakharova, the director of information at Russia's foreign ministry, who has labelled him "son of Charles".

The prince visited Warsaw, Poland on March 23, Thursday, where he paid tributes to the soldiers, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. according to AsiaOne. Reportedly, he left a note there which read: "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Britain has been a strong supporter of Ukraine throughout the war with Russia, providing the army with multiple weapons including depleted uranium shells for Challenger 2 tanks.

"I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops," The Sun quoted Zakharova as saying.



Not long ago, on the first anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, King Charles also praised the "courage" of Ukrainians.

"It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time," Charles had said.