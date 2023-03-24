‘Kidnapping for ransom’: Three people from Karachi police’s illegal custody recovered

Representational image. — Online

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered three men, who were kidnapped for ransom by law enforcers, from the rooftop of North Nazimabad police station in the port city on Friday.

According to the AVCC officials, the abducted men were called to a hotel in North Nazimabad to finalise a deal relating to the sale of a rare scorpion. However, they were kidnapped when they reached the hotel, the officials added.

The police personnel made ransom calls to the abductees' families and demanded Rs5 million for the release of the men. Following negotiation, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs500,000.

In a bid to get their loved ones released, the families paid Rs400,000 as ransom.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families approached the AVCC and informed the officials about the incident. Taking swift action over the report, the personnel of AVCC conducted a raid at the North Nazimabad police station and recovered the three adducted men from the rooftop of the station.

Subsequently, the AVCC took five people, including two sacked police personnel named Mehbood and Asif, into custody for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping case. The AVCC officials also recovered the ransom amount (Rs400,000) from their possession.

The station house officer (SHO) of the police station has also been demoted. The official said that a case will be registered at the police station in this regard.