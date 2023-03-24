Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi steps down from AGP post

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi. — Attorney General for Pakistan Office/ website

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi stepped down from his position as the attorney-general of Pakistan (AGP) after holding office for less than two months, Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.

He resigned from office reportedly due to personal reasons.

On February 2, the Ministry of Law and Justice announced that Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi was picked as the AGP.

A statement released by the ministry and signed by Joint Secretary to the Government of Pakistan Muhammad Umer Aziz stated: "In exercise of powers conferred under Article 100(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the President is pleased to appoint Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as attorney-general for Pakistan with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect”.

Article 100(1) states that the president would appoint someone, who was qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court, to be the AGP.

Elahi filled the shoes of AGP after Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from taking charge as the government’s top lawyer.

President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Awan, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, as the AGP on December 23 after accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali. Ali had tendered his resignation in October last year due to health reasons.

However, the federal government did not notify the appointment — the reasons for which were not disclosed officially.