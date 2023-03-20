Watch 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' for just Rs300 in cinemas if you haven't already

The Legend of Maula Jatt. — Official poster

If you still haven't watched global blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', don't miss your chance this time: it's back in cinemas across Pakistan.



The best part? You'll just have to pay Rs300 for your movie ticket.

The reduced ticket price is in celebration of the completion of 25 successful weeks of screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', it was shared on Twitter.

The shows can be viewed in select cinemas of Karachi, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sialkot from March 20 to April 20.

In Karachi, you can buy your tickets from Atrium Cinemas or Cinepax Cinemas, in Hyderabad from Cinepax Cinemas, Prince Cinema and Cinepax Cinemas in Lahore, and Centaurus Cineplex and Cinepax Cinemas in Islamabad.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' became a roaring success in the Pakistani film industry and collected more than Rs2 billion worldwide.

The film is directed by Bilal Lashari and written by Nasir Adeeb. It features some A-list actors of the Pakistani film industry namely; Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rahseed and Humaima Malik.

Singers Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat also played vital roles in Bilal Lashaari's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.