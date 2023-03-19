Malala Yousafzai's commitment to Afghan women's empowerment lauded by US special envoy

US special envoy for Afghan women and girls Rina Amiri meets with Malala Yousafzai and her colleagues on March 18, 2023. Twitter/SE_AfghanWGH

Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women and girls, lauded Pakistan's youngest Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai for her "commitment to using her platform to advocate for Afghan women and girls".

The US special envoy called her recent huddle with the girls education activist and her collegues at the department an 'excellent meeting'. Amiri noted that the meeting was 'invigorating and productive, and they had a conversation about Malala's work and her commitment to using her platform to advocate for Afghan women and girls.

The girls education and rights campainger's has her moto written in bold at her website: "Malala Fund is working for a world where every girl can learn and lead."

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. She is known for her advocacy work for girls' education and women's rights, especially in her home country of Pakistan. Malala is also a vocal advocate for the education of girls in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has restricted women's access to education and other basic rights.

Afghanistan remains a challenging environment for women and girls, with many still facing discrimination, violence, and limited access to modern education and employment opportunities.

Rina Amiri, as the US special envoy for Afghan women and girls, has been working tirelessly to support women's rights and empowerment in Afghanistan. She has been working closely with Afghan women leaders to promote their participation in the peace process and to ensure that their voices are heard.

The meeting between Rina Amiri and Malala Yousafzai was an opportunity to discuss the challenges facing Afghan women and girls. It also provided them with an opportunity to explore ways to support their rights and empowerment.

Rina Amiri's work as the US special envoy for Afghan women and girls is crucial to supporting the rights and empowerment of Afghan women and girls. Her efforts to promote women's participation in the peace process and to ensure that their voices are heard are critical to building a more inclusive and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.



Malala's commitment to advocating for Afghan women and girls is an inspiration to many, and her work has helped raise awareness about the importance of education and women's rights in Afghanistan and beyond.

Yousafzai rose to prominence after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012, and has since become a global advocate for women's rights and education. Her work has been recognized by numerous international organisations, including the United Nations, and she has been the subject of several documentaries and books.

In this context, Malala's voice and advocacy are more important than ever. Her global platform and influence can help to ensure that the rights and needs of Afghan women and girls are restored.

By continuing to work together and advocate for change, they can help to ensure that Afghan women and girls are able to realise their full potential and contribute to a peaceful and prosperous future for their country.