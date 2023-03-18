Trump expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday

Former US President Donald Trump. — AFP

NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election and urged Americans to protest.

Citing a "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

