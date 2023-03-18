Trump expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday

NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election and urged Americans to protest.
Citing a "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"
More to follow...
President Volodymyr Zelensky says it is a historic decision from ICC to issue arrest warrant
"We need F-16s. But MiGs will help to strengthen our capabilities," says Ukrainian Air Force spokesman
ICC says crimes dated from February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine
Beijing's foreign ministry did not confirm whether Xi plans to hold rumoured call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Trains, schools, public services and ports have since January been affected by strikes against the proposed reform
Photos released on Friday by the country's government media showed Kim Jong Un watching the launch with his daughter