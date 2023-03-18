Auto driver inspiring people by his creativity in Bengaluru

In this picture, the poster of a Youtube channel started by an auto driver named Janardhan asking people to subscribe to his YouTube channel. — Twitter/Sushantkoshy

India's tech capital Bengaluru is packed with technology enthusiasts and hustlers trying their best to excel at their entrepreneurship dreams.



The city’s nooks and crannies, and not necessarily its fancy offices and skyscrapers, are hotspots for people chasing their dreams. While hustling hard is something a lot of people do in today's competitive world, not everyone is dedicated enough to accomplish their wishes.

But an auto driver named Janardhan from this tech-savvy city has taken the idea of hard work up a notch. Shared on Twitter, his story has left people inspired to follow their ambitions even in the toughest circumstances.

A tweet shared by Twitter user Sushan Koshy included a photo of Janardhan's auto along with a placard pasted on its inside which read: "Please subscribe to my YouTube channel, Gold Janardhan investor. Please subscribe and support."

While Sushan, in his tweet, wrote that his Uber auto driver is a YouTube influencer, specialising in personal finance and tagged an account "@peakbengaluru" too suggesting the city's quality of producing tech entrepreneurs.

As a plethora of YouTube channels covering diverse topics, one would consider them ordinary at first visit, however, it was surprising for Koshy when he visited Janardhan's channel.

In the preceding tweet, Koshy wrote: "His layman explanation of why central banks can’t just print money is amazing. Really impressive!."

While urging people to follow the channel, he noted, "Went through Autodriver Janardhan's YouTube channel and I am so mighty impressed. 1. Learnt moderately complex economic topics 2. Explained them in laymen's terms 3. Created videos with graphs etc all while running his auto".





