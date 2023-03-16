Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’

ADDIS ABABA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday offered guarded praise to China for brokering a deal between rival Middle East heavyweights Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying it could benefit the region.
"From our perspective, anything that can help reduce tensions, avoid conflict and deter in any way dangerous and destabilising actions by Iran is a good thing," Blinken told reporters on a visit to Ethiopia.
"I think it’s valuable that countries, where they can, take action, take responsibility for advancing security, for advancing peaceful relations," he said.
China, a major oil importer, last week concluded the deal to restore relations between Iran, a US foe since the 1979 Islamic revolution, and Saudi Arabia, whose longtime partnership with Washington has frayed over human rights concerns by President Joe Biden.
The United States frequently denounces China’s role in the world as destabilising, though it has also said that Beijing needs to take greater responsibility in international affairs if it wants to be a major power.
Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and launched a record-breaking number of missiles
Announcement comes at US naval base where President Joe Biden hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and...
What national day is it today in the United States? It is a mathematical one! The date of Pi Day is a key factor in...
Beijing breaks with the strict zero-Covid strategy that defined its pandemic response until a few months ago
The invitation came during a meeting between Biden and Sunak in San Diego, California
The london-based group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment