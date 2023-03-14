‘Selfish’ Harry more concerned with ‘monetising his life’ then fixing bond with William, Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry has been branded “selfish” for “monetizing his life” then trying to fix strained bond with his family especially his father King Charles and elder brother Prince William.



Royal expert Tom Bower said the Duke of Sussex does not realize the damage he has done by criticising his family that there is no going back for him even if he tries.

As per The Express, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors also said that it would be better if Harry and his wife Meghan Markle do not show up at coronation.

"It's too late for a reconciliation,” he said. “There's no way back at all. Harry is a rather dim, unintelligent man who undoubtedly loves his life in California, and is so blinkered he actually doesn't understand the damage he's done.”

"That's the real curse of all this - he really doesn't see how much hurt he's created because he's so selfish, so self-indulgent,” the royal author added.

"It's extraordinary how someone can be so blind to the consequences,” Bower said.

Speaking on the California-based royal couple’s possible visit to UK on May 6th, the expert said, "It would be unfortunate if they did attend because the focus will be on them, rather than the Coronation.”

"The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It's much better if they don't come,” Bower noted.

"It would not be in any way a good idea for them to attend. They've gone so far, they've been unbelievably unfriendly."