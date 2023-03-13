Azam Khan in disbelief over selection in squad for Afghanistan series

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan. — Instagram/@azam77khann

After the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee announced the squad for the team's upcoming series with Afghanistan, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan on Monday shared his disbelief in a rather funny manner.

Taking to his Twitter, the 24-year-old cricketer shared a meme expressing his surprise at the board's decision.

"Me right now," Azam wrote in his tweet, adding a famous meme in tow.

The meme is famous for its humorous context in which a man repeatedly asked the host if he was "selected" in a reality show, which was once popular for making its participants attempt daring and bizarre acts.

Expressing his surprise over his inclusion in the Green Shirts' squad, the Islamabad United player, who scored 280 runs in nine matches at a strike-rate of almost 163 in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the young player joked about how he was feeling for his "selection" and received congratulatory messages from his fans and followers on the bird app.

Earlier today, PCB Management Committee Chairperson Najam Sethi said that an opportunity will be given to young players who had performed in the PSL.

He announced that white-ball team vice-captain Shadab Khan will lead the 15-player side.

Four uncapped players including Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan were named in the squad, while Azam Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have also been recalled to the team.