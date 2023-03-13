Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (left), pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

As cricket fans await the announcement of Pakistan's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series, a decision has reportedly been made to appoint Shadab Khan as the skipper after Shaheen Afridi posted a cryptic tweet showing his support for Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan.

Sources told Geo News that the star all-rounder will lead the side in the three-match series in absence of Afridi and the opening duo of Babar and Rizwan.

Initially, the pacer was considered for the captaincy, however, the social media post changed the scenario.

Using an emoji of Pakistan's flag along with a photograph of himself and his fellow teammates Babar and Rizwan, Shaheen had possibly predicted that he, too, would sit out the Afghanistan series — the squad for which will be announced today.



The board will, as per the sources, hold a final consultation regarding which player would rest ahead of the announcement.



The series is slated to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates from March 24 to 27, after the end of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.



There are reports of all-rounder Imad Wasim replacing Muhammad Nawaz in the squad, while the possibility of Ihsanullah, Faheem Ashraf, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub joining the squad is also high.

