VIDEO: Dogs get married in lavish ceremony

Screengrab shows a lavish wedding for pet dog.— Twitter/@Hatindersinghr3

Pets are very special to all of us but just how special can they get?

In a bizarre incident in India, a family hosted a lavish wedding for their pet dog. The video of the dog getting married is making rounds on the internet and quickly going viral.

The footage that shows pet owners performing all the wedding customs has surprised social media users.

Shared by Hatinder Singh on Twitter, the clip shows guests enjoying to the fullest, like any other human wedding. There is no lack of decor or food in the whole arrangement, much like a traditional Indian wedding.

Of course, there was a typical baraat too. The groom arrives in a toy car while everyone dressed in traditional wedding clothes welcomes him. Wearing a turban, the groom dog makes a grand entry on his car that had a heart on it. "Rio and Ria" the text on the car said. The canine bride too had a red dupatta.

After all the wedding customs were completed, the dog bride goes to her in-laws.

The video has been viewed by more than 22,000 people. "They Had An Indian Wedding For Their Dogs," reads the caption of the video.

"Don't see anything bad in this, very cute.... as a pet owner I can truly understand their love for their pets," a user said.



"The Dogs have a Patriarchal society too?" another questioned.

"I want to do this for my cats ... but keeping them interested is going to be harder," a third added.