Harry, Meghan declining coronation invite would mean royal family ‘rift will never heal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make it clear that their feud with the royal family would “never heal” if they opt out of attending King Charles’ coronation.



Speaking on The Royal Report podcast, Newsweek's chief royal correspondent Jack Royston said that it is the last chance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to fix relationship with his family.

"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals,” the expert said. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal.”

“You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"

If the California-based royal couple skips the historic event scheduled for May 6th, then the next opportunity to see the family would be at Prince George's wedding.

"But George is still, you know, an elementary school-age kid," the expert said. "Like, who is going to have an event of a scale that will actually bring Harry and Meghan back? They might come back to see friends but that's not the same as seeing family members."

Royston continued: "That's the thing about the royal family, is that you really do have to make a deliberate effort to see somebody.”

"You have to get it in the calendar or it won't happen. So, you know, going [to the coronation], I guess is keeping hope alive."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that Charles has invited the duo to his coronation despite evicting them from their Windsor home, the Frogmore cottage.

However, the representative said that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”