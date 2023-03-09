 
Thursday March 09, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle defend Lilibet: ‘Its her birthright!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just jumped in defense of their infant

By Web Desk
March 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just rushed in defense of their daughter Lilibet amid backlash and allegations of hypocrisy.

The couple issued a statement in Lilibet’s defense via their spokesperson.

The person in question, told media outlets about the ‘birthright’ that’s ‘finally’ been given’.

According to a report by The Mirror, the press release reads, “The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch.”

Not to mention, “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”