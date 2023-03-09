Prince Harry, Meghan Markle defend Lilibet: ‘Its her birthright!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just rushed in defense of their daughter Lilibet amid backlash and allegations of hypocrisy.



The couple issued a statement in Lilibet’s defense via their spokesperson.

The person in question, told media outlets about the ‘birthright’ that’s ‘finally’ been given’.

According to a report by The Mirror, the press release reads, “The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch.”

Not to mention, “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”