Civil society activists holding placards pictured at the first Aurat March held on International Women’s Day. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The organisers of Aurat March and Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider have been ordered to finalise a venue by 2pm to hold a rally for women's rights in the provincial capital.



The directive was passed on Tuesday by the Lahore High Court, which heard a plea filed by a citizen seeking permission to organise the Aurat March — a women's rights movement — in the city on March 8.

The plea had been filed in light of Lahore district administration's denial of permission to hold a public rally to mark Aurat March.

Last week, the local authorities were requested to grant permission for the event, however, the city's DC turned down the requests citing threat alerts from security agencies as the reason.

During the hearing of the petition, the Lahore deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police (SP) Civil Lines appeared in the court.

Justice Anwaar Hussain who presided over the hearing remarked that these matters are brought to the court every single time.

At this, the DC said that this time they had been requested to grant permission to hold the march at Nasir Bagh. "PSL is also taking place and hence, the teams also travel," she added.

"Why are public gatherings taking place then?" questioned Justice Hussain.

The court remarked that the police become active when a political leader makes an appearance.

At this, DC Haider maintained that a clash took place last year during Aurat March.

"You cannot stop them from organising Aurat March," remarked the court.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor suggested that the march could be held outside Press Club.

The court then remarked that the administration was being directed to maintain the law and order situation in the city. It added that the organisers of the march should also take responsibility for ensuring no events of riots.

"The DC's notification refusing to allow the event is not valid," said the court.

"When political parties hold public gatherings, they also consult with the administration," it added.

The LHC, while ordering the parties of the case to hold consultations and to decide a venue, adjourned the hearing till 2pm.