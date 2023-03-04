Andrew Tate savagely trolled following 'lung cancer' news

Social media personality Andrew Tate - known for his virulent takes - has cancer, his manager confirmed on Friday.

The self-declared misogynist, currently in Romanian custody over human trafficking allegations reportedly has a ‘dark spot ‘ on his lungs. Tate’s legal team claim that it is most likely a tumor.

"Yes, it's true." Tate's manager wrote. "I was the one driving with him to and from the hospital in Dubai. I don't have any more specifics to share."

Tate's doctors, both in Dubai and Romania, have allegedly confirmed that he has a lesion on his upper right lung. Tate however, was not granted permission to leave the country.

While fans of the contentious social media star came to his defense, others went into a trolling frenzy.

Tate will be held for another 30 days in Romania after a court in Bucharest protracted his detention. He is being investigated for alleged sexual assault and exploitation by Diicot, Romania’s organized crime agency.

Tate became famous after he appeared on the British reality show Big Brother and was evicted after controversial remarks made on social media.

On December 29, 2022, Tate and his brother, Tristan, were detained in Romania along with two women; all four are suspected of human trafficking and founding an organized crime group. Romanian police allege that the group strong-armed victims into making porn for social media.