CTD detains eight terrorists in Lahore, Sargodha

Counter-Terrorism Department personnel stand guard in a street. — AFP/File

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday detained eight militants in separate operations in Lahore and Sargodha, in the latest success in ongoing efforts to suppress rising militancy in the country.



The CTD spokesperson said that ammunition and other explosives were seized from the held terrorists. He said that at least 59 suspects have been arrested in separate combing operations conducted by police and other law enforcement agencies across Punjab in the last week.

The country has been grappling with a fresh wave of terrorism that has claimed several lives after the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a ceasefire with Islamabad. However, the government is taking measures to curb the menace, with CTD and other security forces holding consecutive operations and increasing the pace of action to upend terror activities.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — last Friday sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.

Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO

On Friday, the security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's general area Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorist had been gunned down after an intense fire exchange while the operation was being conducted.

The forces had also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist who, as per the ISPR, remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the statement read.

CTD arrests seven terrorists in KP

Last month, the CTD had arrested seven terrorists during operations in different cities amid the ongoing crackdown against outlaws. The spokesperson had confirmed the arrests, saying the held terrorists belonged to the outlawed TTP and had been planning to target vital installations in the country.

He had said that materials to make a suicide jacket, weapons and other ammunition were also seized during the arrests.