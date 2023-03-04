KP polls date likely to be announced on March 6

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. — Facebook/File

The date for the much-anticipated elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to be announced on Monday (March 6) when the province's principal secretary opens the letter sent by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), KP Governor Ghulam Ali said on Saturday.



"ECP's letter to the principal secretary was received last night at 8pm. Secretary is on leave, he will open the letter himself when he returns on Monday," Ali said.

The Punjab and KP assemblies had been dissolved on January 14 and January 18 respectively, and under the law, elections were to be held within 90 days after their dissolution.

However, after the governors' refusal to fix a date for polls, the issue landed in the Supreme Court which directed the president to announce the election date in consultation with the commission, and the KP governor to give an election date himself.

On Friday, the ECP — after holding a third consecutive meeting since the apex court's order — sent a letter to KP Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, saying it was waiting for his response in light of the SC's directive.

In a separate letter to President Alvi — the electoral body had recommended that the polls for the provincial assembly in Punjab be held between April 30 and May 07.

“The commission is ready to fulfil its constitutional and legal obligations after the selection of a date by the president,” the letter stated.

Later, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for the general polls in Punjab.

The KP governor said that the president announced the date on his own, while he wished that a unanimous date would have been announced by him, President Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Ali further stated that he had contacted the president but he still announced the date unilaterally.

"Making the arrangements was a job of the ECP but I would give the proposed date," the governor said, adding that the elections will be held on whichever date available in the light of SC's order