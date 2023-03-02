Seven Pakistanis dead in Libya boat tragedy, confirms FO

This photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa, taken on February 26, 2023 shows rescuers handling a body bag at the site of a shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone, after a migrants’ boat sank off Italy’s southern Calabria region. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday confirmed that at least seven Pakistanis have died in a boat wreck near Libya’s port city of Benghazi.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Pakistani embassy in Libya was facilitating the process of identification of the bodies.

The FO spokesperson said the bodies would be transported to Pakistan with the support of local authorities and the international committee of the Red Cross.

She maintained that the embassy and the foreign ministry were also in contact with the families of the deceased.

In another incident, last Sunday, at least 30 Pakistanis died and 17 were rescued after their overloaded boat sank in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region.

More than 60 people died, including some children when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern Italian coast early on Sunday. Later, the Italian authorities said they had arrested two Pakistanis and one Turk were on suspicion of trafficking up to 200 migrants aboard the wooden boat.