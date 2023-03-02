Brendan Fraser opens up on joining ‘Mel Gibson club’ after ‘The Mummy’ shoot

File footage

Brendan Fraser has recently shared that he almost died while shooting the hit action-adventure film The Mummy and left fans shocked.

Fraser, 54, starred as American adventurer Rick O'Connell in the Stephen Sommers’ 1999 film, which spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs.

Fraser, on Tuesday, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he discussed shooting a sequence for The Mummy, in which his character, Rick, has a rope around his neck.

The Whale actor, who picked up the best lead actor award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, detailed the incident after Sommers said: “Hey, it doesn’t really look like you’re choking – can you sell it?”

“You only got so far to go,” Fraser said, adding that he was standing on his toes. During the next take, when “the camera swooped around”, Fraser recalled he “went up on the toes and the guy holding the rope above me pulled” the rope up “a little higher”.

Fraser continued, “I was stuck on my toes and I had nowhere to go but down. So he was pulling up and I was going down. And then the next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth.”

The stunt coordinator who recovered Fraser said, “Congratulations, you’re in the club — the same thing happened to Mel Gibson on Braveheart.”

Fraser replied, “Thanks, I think? I wanna go home!”

Fraser’s comeback role in The Whale has landed him Best Actor - Oscar nominations. The Oscars will take place on March 12.