Amjad Shoaib discharged from incitement against state institutions case

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib being brought to court by Islamabad Police. — Twitter screengrab/@@ex_pess

Former army officer Amjad Shoaib has been discharged from the case of inciting public against state institutions and spreading hatred.



The retired military man was apprehended by Islamabad police in a pre-dawn operation on February 27 from his residence in the federal capital. He had been in police custody since a local court in the federal capital sent him on a three-day physical remand following his arrest earlier in the day.

The development came during the hearing of a plea to review Lieutenant General (retd) Shoaib's physical remand at a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday.

Shoaib's lawyer Mian Ashfaq gave his arguments before additional sessions judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, and requested the retired army official's discharge from the case.

However, the prosecutor opposed the request.

Following the completion of arguments by the lawyers, Sipra reserved the verdict on the review plea. In the verdict, announced later the court discharged Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib from the case.

The arrest

On February 27, the cops from the Ramna police station had taken Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib into custody from his residence in the federal capital after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him.

The FIR had been registered on February 25 at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station — under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) — on the complaint of Islamabad Magistrate Owais Khan.

The complainant had alleged the former army officer incited people to revolt against institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony, and anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements made on a TV show.

"Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice to the people, government employees and an opposition party is to comments is to promote enmity among the people."

The statement of the former military official, the FIR had stated, was part of a "planned conspiracy" to weaken the country.

Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib had been previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 7 after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he failed to appear before the FIA's Cybercrimes Wing.