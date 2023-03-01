PTI set to kick off election campaign from March 4

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced his party would end its "Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)" and launch the election campaign on March 4.
Following the Supreme Court's verdict, Khan during an address via video link from Lahore said: "We ended 'Jail Bharo' movement. We are starting the election campaign on Saturday."
The party's decision came after the SC, in a split verdict, ruled that elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies should be held within 90 days.
In the verdict, the apex court noted that there are "different aspects and requirements" for holding polls but ruled that one thing that was "absolutely crucial is the timeframe" for the polls.
It added that Constitution envisages two periods for holding polls — 60 days in case the assembly is dissolved after its term is completed and 90 days in case the assembly is dissolved before the expiry of its term.
More to follow...
