Meghan Markle loves to live a life of princess?

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle "imagined" Prince Harry would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions, according to royal expert Tom Bower.

The author, in conversation with GB News’s Dan Wootton, has claimed Meghan even married the King Charles and Princess Diana's younger son for that reason.

Bower, who penned "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", claimed that Meghan is “money-obsessed” and wants a lavish lifestyle involving rides in luxury cars and “private jets on command”.



The expert also claimed that the Sussexes were forced to 'scrounge' around for money to live a life of their choice after stepping down as senior working royals.

"Her [ Meghan's] great surprise and disappointment was that Harry had very little money, according to the Bower.

Meghan had "imagined Harry would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she is having to make up for it now. She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things."

