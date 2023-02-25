Women University removes age restriction for admission

An undated photograph of the new campus of the Women University Swabi in Kotha. — WUS/File

PESHAWAR: Women University Swabi announced on Saturday that henceforth there would be no age restrictions on women seeking enrolment in any department of the educational institution, as it waived the age limit for students aiming to enrol in the varsity.

The decision comes after a large number of students were noted to be dropping out of the university after marriage — or due to other reasons — leaving their education incomplete.

The decision was taken in the 25th meeting of the Academic Council of the university chaired by Vice Chancellor Shahana Arooj, a press release issued on Saturday said.

The meeting took various crucial decisions relating to the academic affairs of the institute and was attended by heads of all departments and administrative officers.

In wake of the landmark decision of opening the doors of the university to women of all ages, prospective students will be able to apply for admission on open merit.

Furthermore, it was decided during the meeting that the university would increase the admission fee for MPhil and PhD students to Rs65,000 and Rs55,000 for science and humanities respectively.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the first Board of Studies of the Language and Literature at the Department of English at the university as well as minutes of the 24th, 4th, 5th, and 6th Advanced Studies and Research Board.