PM unveils austerity measures amid economic meltdown

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unveiled austerity measures finalised during a federal cabinet meeting as the country reels with the economic challenges as inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports.

Addressing a press conference flanked by the senior leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the premier announced that the ministers and advisers to the premier have "voluntarily" decided not to take salaries from the government in order to save millions from the national exchequer.

Premier’s press conference comes, two days after the National Assembly unanimously approved the government’s much-needed Rs170 billion ‘mini-budget’ — a move mandatory for seeking a $1.1 billion tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The prime minister said that austerity measures were a priority for the coalition government, and the ongoing situation also demands the nation as a whole cut down their expenses and move towards a simple lifestyle.



He noted that ministers, advisers, and bureaucrats would have to take the lead in adopting austerity measures — in a bid to promote the values.

"The Pakistani government is utilising all resources to deal with the economic challenges," he said, informing that the cabinet members would travel in economy class instead of business during his trips abroad.

Some major austerity measures:

All federal ministers, state ministers, advisers, and special assistants have decided to voluntarily not take their salaries;

All ministers will pay their power, telephone, water, and gas bills through their own resources;

All luxury cars will be taken back from cabinet members and will be auctioned;

When necessary, ministers will be provided one vehicle for security;

Government officials will travel in economy class and their assistants will not go with them on official tours;

During foreign tours, cabinet members will not reside in five-star hotels;

All ministries, divisions, departments, sub-departments, and independent organisations' current expenditures will see a cut of 15%;

Principal accounting officers of ministries, divisions, departments, sub-departments, and independent organisations will adjust their expenses accordingly;

Government officials will not be allowed to buy luxury cars till June 2024;

Government officials will only hold official tours if obligatory;









