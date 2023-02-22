PM unveils austerity measures amid economic meltdown

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unveiled austerity measures finalised during a federal cabinet meeting as the country reels with the economic challenges as inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports.
Addressing a press conference flanked by the senior leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the premier announced that the ministers and advisers to the premier have "voluntarily" decided not to take salaries from the government in order to save millions from the national exchequer.
Premier’s press conference comes, two days after the National Assembly unanimously approved the government’s much-needed Rs170 billion ‘mini-budget’ — a move mandatory for seeking a $1.1 billion tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.
The prime minister said that austerity measures were a priority for the coalition government, and the ongoing situation also demands the nation as a whole cut down their expenses and move towards a simple lifestyle.
He noted that ministers, advisers, and bureaucrats would have to take the lead in adopting austerity measures — in a bid to promote the values.
"The Pakistani government is utilising all resources to deal with the economic challenges," he said, informing that the cabinet members would travel in economy class instead of business during his trips abroad.
More to follow...
