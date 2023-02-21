PM asks Kenya to cooperate more in Arshad Sharif murder investigation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Kenya President Dr William Ruto.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for more cooperation from the Kenyan side during the investigation into the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, in a telephonic conversation with Kenyan President Dr William Ruto.

Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi on the night of October 23 under mysterious circumstances by the police. The local authorities claimed that the journalist was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

During the call on Monday, the Kenyan president and Pakistani premier discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The PM raised the issue of the renowned Pakistani journalist's murder. He thanked the Kenyan president for the cooperation extended to Pakistani investigation teams so far, but requested for more cooperation into the investigation to bring closure for Sharif's family and the people of Pakistan.

The premier emphasised that Pakistan attached great importance to Arshad Sharif’s case.

The Kenyan president assured PM Shehbaz of full support and cooperation.



Arshad Sharif murder case: Kenya didn't let JIT access evidence, SC told

The joint investigation team (JIT) probing Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's murder was denied access to evidence by the Kenyan authorities, the chief of the probe team had informed the Supreme Court during a hearing of a suo motu case earlier this month.

Last year, the apex court had taken suo motu notice of the assassination of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The murder had been termed a "case of mistaken identity" by the country's authorities.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, had resumed hearing the suo motu case after over a month-long adjournment. The other bench members had included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

During the hearing, when Justice Naqvi had asked the JIT whether the team found any material related to the murder in Kenya, JIT chief Owais Ahmed replied that they met officials in Kenya, but that the East African country did not grant access to evidence.

"We did not find any concrete material in Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif's murder," the JIT official had said.

The additional attorney-general had said that Kenya did not cooperate in the murder investigation.

At this, Justice Ahsan asked how a country can seek cooperation with an investigation if relations with that nation are not that good.

"Kenya is an independent country and doesn't come under our jurisdiction," the chief justice had said.

Justice Mazhar had remarked that the Kenyan foreign ministry had assured the Foreign Office of cooperation with the JIT. "Why wasn't the special JIT allowed to go despite the surety?” he had asked.

The additional attorney-general said that it was a "complicated matter" as Pakistani authorities had to keep diplomatic relations with Kenya.

"The Kenyan authorities assured [the JIT] of cooperation but didn't allow visiting the crime scene," the official had stated, adding that the Pakistani authorities were pushing Kenya through diplomatic sources.