National

ECP expresses displeasure over president's letter seeking election date

"We expect that there will be a better choice of words while addressing such constitutional institutions", CEC writes to president

By Zarmeen Zehra
February 18, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistans building. — Facebook/File
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday expressed displeasure over President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter written a day earlier regarding an “urgent meeting” for the consultations over the date of the election.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.  