President Alvi summons ECP chief for 'urgent meeting'

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a joint session of the parliament in this undated picture. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an "urgent meeting' on February 20 (Monday) for consultation regarding the election date.

According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, the meeting will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr as President Alvi wants to consult the election commissioner in terms of Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A day earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central General Secretary Asad Umar mentioned the party's intention to urge President Alvi — who is also a member of the party — to exercise his constitutional powers to resolve the current crisis by giving an election date under the Article 57(1) of the Elections Act 2017.

