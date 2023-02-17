The Supreme Court (SC) suspended on Friday the transfer order of the former Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the apex court delivered the decision and referred the case to a five-member larger bench.
On November 5, the federal government had suspended then Lahore CCPO Dogar after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest outside Governor House in Lahore against the assassination attempt on the party's chairman, Imran Khan.
Dogar was said to be suspended over his alleged failure in providing foolproof security to Governor House during the PTI’s protests and politicising the police department.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.
IHC orders PTI ally's release on submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000
Ayaz Sadiq meets Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich
Former PM does not see IMF bailout package as a solution to country's economic woes
PML-N leader also opposed plans to arrest Shaukat Tarin for allegedly attempting to obstruct Pakistan's talks with IMF
PTI chairman wants protective bail in case pertaining to protest outside ECP office
Apex court disposes of petition filed by PTI's dissident lawmakers in Punjab, who said plea was no longer ineffective