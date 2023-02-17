The Supreme Court of Pakistan building. — SC website

The Supreme Court (SC) suspended on Friday the transfer order of the former Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the apex court delivered the decision and referred the case to a five-member larger bench.

On November 5, the federal government had suspended then Lahore CCPO Dogar after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest outside Governor House in Lahore against the assassination attempt on the party's chairman, Imran Khan.

Dogar was said to be suspended over his alleged failure in providing foolproof security to Governor House during the PTI’s protests and politicising the police department.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.