Meghan Markle.out for her own interests says author

Prince Harry will become redundant to Meghan Markle's ambitions in the near future, said a royal author.
The royal couple is receiving backlash in the UK after Harry levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book titled Spare.
Tom Bower, the author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", told GB News he believes the Duchess of Sussex is out for her own interests.
He added, "What's interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan's popularity, who's going to make her really big and very rich?"
The author said, "They're poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything."
Tom Bower said, "That's why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor."
Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio wants to find a 'real' and 'mature' relationship
Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini
Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan
King Charles III appeared strong during his visit to Milton Keynes
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show
King Charles in Milton Keynes: Protesters chanting "Not our King" and decrying monarch's unelected role