King Charles, royal family turn a deaf ear to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's call

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who want to reconcile with the royal family, are totally being shunned by King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly making all their efforts to get response from the royal family to sit together to address the issues ahead of the coronation. But the Palace is still turning a deaf ear to the couple's call to reconciliation.

Michael Cole, former BBC royal correspondent, claimed that King Charles has "played a blinder" in the way he handled the issue of Harry and Meghan attending his Coronation.



Cole argued the British monarch left the difficult choice of accepting or rejecting the invitation - and the following consequences - to the historic event to the California-based couple.

In conversation with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, the commentator said: "The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation."

Cole added: "And of course, that puts the ball in their court – they have to decide, if they decide they don’t come it will make them look a little bit petty and mean-spirited. And of course, if they do come, it will leave them open to the charge of hypocrisy."

Meghan and Harry, who are reportedly on the guest list, could attend coronation of King Charles in London on May 6.

