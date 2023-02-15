‘Joker’: Lady Gaga shows off behind-the-scenes special of Harley Quin ensemble

Lady Gaga has taken to social media to show off her Harley Quinn ensemble, in a promotional bid for the upcoming Joker movie.

The upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à deux, is a new project by the famed director Todd Phillips.

The still from the shoot showcase Gaga, cradling her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix‘s face, up close and personal.

Check it out Below:





The same picture was also shared by the director, but with a Valentine’s Day caption to ‘celebrate’ the heated moment between the actors.