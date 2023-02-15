Saudia Arabia permits Umrah pilgrims to use any airport

Pilgrims walk on a street in Makkah. — AFP/file

Saudi Arabian government Tuesday allowed Umrah pilgrims to arrive and depart from the country on scheduled flights through any international airport in the kingdom.

The step came to facilitate the Umrah pilgrims from across the world, including Pakistan.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a circular, directed all the national and foreign airlines operating in the country, including private aviation, to facilitate Umrah pilgrims arriving and departing from the kingdom.

The circular read that failure to comply with directions issued by the GACA would be an explicit violation of the government’s order.

The GACA also warned that it would initiate legal procedures against violators who will be held responsible.

Prior to this decision, Umrah pilgrims were allowed to land and depart through Jeddah and Madina airports only.