Halle Berry pokes fun at her self for ‘embarrassing’ face plant

Halle Berry shows off the exact moment she managed to face plant herself in public.
The entire event took place in Los Angeles, on Friday and was held for Looking Beyond LA, a charity that raises money for children with special needs.
Recalling the entire moment, she even turned to Instagram with a video of the moment, and wrote, “My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted”.
BRIT awards: Harry Styles triumphs with most wins
BTS V inspires fans to donate to Turkish and Syrian Earthquake victims
Royal expert and critics are showing no mercy to the Duke of Sussex for his boasting in Spare
Robach and Holmes are buzzing in media for their love story
Machine Gun Kelly "got electrocuted" during a performance on Friday
Brendan Fraser is game to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film