PTI's Shahbaz Gill apologises to minority MNA Ramesh Kumar for derogatory remarks

PTI's Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar for derogatory remarks.—Twitter@RVAnkwani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill Saturday visited minority MNA Ramesh Kumar's house and apologised to him for his remarks on a TV talk show ahead of the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan last year.

The PTI leader said that his words must have hurt Ramesh, and he was sorry for the unfortunate exchange between them during the TV show.



Gill also tweeted a video of his meeting with Ramesh and wrote that he was currently facing dozens of cases including the defamation cases filed by the Sharif family, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, which he would fight in the court.

However, he added: "Ramesh Kumar is from a minority, so I went to him today because my struggle is against the class system, and I don't want to fight with any minority. "

Ramesh Kumar also took to Twitter and posted a picture of the meeting saying: "Today Shahbaz Gill came to my home to apologise and express regret over the remarks."

He added: "As it is our tradition in Sindh when someone comes to our home, we forgive them."

Ramesh also announced the withdrawal of the defamation case filed by him against the PTI leader.

It should be noted that last year, Shahbaz Gill used inappropriate words for Ramesh Kumar in a TV show.