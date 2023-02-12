PM Shehbaz calls up Syrian counterpart, offers relief support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Right) and his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous. AFP/PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promised all possible support to the Syrian Arab Republic following the devastating earthquake that left thousands people dead and wounded in Syria and Turkey.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.9 rattled central Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6, where the death toll has cross 25,800.

PM Shehbaz assured the country's support for the Syrian people in a telephonic conversation with his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous on Saturday.

The PM expressed deep sympathy for the people of Syria following the recent devastating earthquake that struck the Arab nation in early hours of Monday. The death toll in the country has risen to 3,500.

PM Shehbaz also offered condolences to the Syrian Prime Minister on his personal loss of family members in the horrific natural calamity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed concern with regard to reports emanating from the region of severe aftershocks. He shared that Pakistan had already dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance which was being followed-up with more relief goods sent via air and land routes.

He added that a medical team from Pakistan would also support humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Prime Minister Arnous thanked the government and people of Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.

Pakistan extends support to Turkey, Syria

After an earthquake struck the region hosting Turkey and Syria early this week, Pakistan extended all-out support in the relief efforts.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan offered condolences over the loss of lives from the earthquake.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened to learn that a severe earthquake hit parts of Southern Türkiye earlier today, resulting in loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property," said the statement.

It added that the Pakistani nation stands in complete solidarity with its Turkish brethren in this hour of grief. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured," said the FO.

"Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief effort," said the statement, adding that "we are confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination."