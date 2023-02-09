FO says no Pakistani dead in Turkey, Syria earthquake

An outside view of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Facebook//File

Pakistan's Foreign Office Wednesday night informed that no Pakistan nationals have been reported dead until now in the devastating quake that rattled Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, killing over 15,000 people so far.



Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "So far we have not received information about casualties. Our Missions are in contact with local authorities and the Pakistani community."

It is pertinent to mention that a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria early morning on Monday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Pakistan Embassy in Turkey informed that "19 Pakistani students, who were present in earthquake-hit Gaziantep, have been transported and provided accommodation in Adana."

The embassy was making arrangements to fly them back to Pakistan soon, they added.

In another tweet, the Pakistan embassy shared a video of Pakistan Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams performing rescue work in affected areas of Turkey.

The embassy stated that the rescue workers evacuated two survivors alive, trapped under the rubble for more than 48 hours in Adyıaman, Turkey.

Earlier on Tuesday, a third Pakistan flight carrying rescue teams and relief assistance for the affected people arrived in Adana, Turkey.

Officials and medics said 12,391 people had died in Turkey and at least 2,992 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 15,383 - and experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.