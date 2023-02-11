King Charles coronation emblem pays tribute to all four UK states

King Charles III and his team have dropped their coronation emblem.

His Majesty, who will be crowned on May 6, 2023, will be bestowed the crown of St Edward.

The Royal Family's official Instagram account announces: "The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise.





The Palace adds: "The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world.

"Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which HM will be crowned in May.

Meanwhile, His Majesty will be joined by his family members for the momentary occasion. The attendance of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, however, is not confirmed.