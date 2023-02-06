Queen Latifah shares words of wisdom with young female artists at 2023 Grammys

Queen Latifah has recently offered wise words to younger women artists in the music industry being “pitted against each other”.



“Well, I would say to you, now is the time for you to do whatever you want with your career because we had that done to us,” said seven-time nominee at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

She continued, “A lot of crews kind of claimed, like, the one female in the group and wouldn't kind of let us all work with each other sometimes.”

Latifah believed, “We got to jump on each other's records and make smash hit music and elevate the whole genre.”

“So, if you have the power or if you want to work with somebody go work with them. It's all ego…and most of the time it's not our ego it's somebody else's ego competing against someone else's and we're just the pawns,” explained the 52-year-old.

In the end, she added, “Don't be a pawn, control your career, speak from the heart, say what you want to say, represent us and let's go. Let's get this.”