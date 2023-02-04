Rana says Bajwa, Faiz continued to support Imran Khan until Nov 28

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has endorsed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz's remark on the party's "actual rule" starting after former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa's retirement.



Maryam claimed in her address to a rally on February 2 that her party's [actual] rule commenced after November 28, the date before which the patrons of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were still there.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' on Friday, the interior minister accused Gen (retd) Bajwa and Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed of facilitating Khan until November 28, 2022.

"It is evident that General (retd) Bajwa and General (retd) Faiz Hameed had been facilitating Imran Khan until November 28, 2022, despite the fact that Shehbaz Sharif was prime minister and the cabinet was functional," Sanaullah said.



The minister said, "Khan has gone crazy as he has been denied any facilitation which was previously being provided to bring him on the streets." Backed by this "facilitation" he wanted to launch a long march and seize Islamabad, he said.

The PML-N leader asserted that there were people who loved him as their favourite, so he kept doing something or the other until November 26. He asked Khan to explain how his government was formed and who was behind it.

Sanaullah claimed that Imran Khan's long march was all about the appointment of the new army chief and he attempted to destroy the institution to achieve his goals.

The federal minister raised questions about the motives behind the Imran Khan-led November 26 long march, which he believed was not just a protest.

The minister said Imran Khan's adventures like the one on May 25 failed mainly due to the PML-N government in the Centre.

It should be mentioned here that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa retired from the post on November 28, 2022. A few days later, former ISI chief Faiz Hameed also retired from the military voluntarily.