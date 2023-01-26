John Legend posts first picture with baby Esti Maxine, sends internet in meltdown

File footage

John Legend shared an adorable new click with his newborn baby girl, Esti Maxine, and the internet cannot stop gushing over it.

The proud dad, 44, took to his Instagram on Thursday and dropped a heartwarming new picture while holding Esti, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend was seen smiling as he posed for the Instagram snap with Esti, who was born earlier this month. He sported a cozy turtleneck sweater and the newborn was dressed in a pink hoodie.

"Our new love," Legend captioned the photo. The American singer and Teigen welcomed Esti on Friday, January 13, 2023.

On Tuesday, Teigen introduced her newborn to the world as she shared her first close-up shot. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet click.

Legend and Teigen posted another sweet glimpse of the newest family member with a beautiful photo of Esti alongside her siblings, 6-year-old Luna and Miles, 4.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.